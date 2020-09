BJP MP Dr. Umesh Jadhav was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru with complaints of chest pain, on Monday.

He had recently recovered from Covid-19.

In his twitter, Jadhav informed that he visited the hospital for a check-up as he developed mild chest pain. I have been admitted to the hospital on the advice of hospital director Dr. C N Manjunath. No one needs to panic, he told.