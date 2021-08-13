Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls urgent meeting of experts on Covid-19 situation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has himself pledged to donate his organs after his death, urged people to come forward and do the same as it is the "most sacred and selfless service".
On the World Organ Donation Day, he said, instead of burning and burying the body, organs like kidney, heart and liver can be donated to save lives.
Speaking to reporters in Udupi before his departure to Mangaluru International Aiport on Friday, the Chief Minister said the technologies that support organ transplantation are more sophisticated and proficient with a positive success rate unlike in the past.
Replying to a query on the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state especially among children, the Chief Minister said the opinions of experts will be considered on further decisions about relaxation and reopening of schools.
The Chief Minister said that he has called for an urgent meeting of the experts today to decide about the reopening of the schools as there are Covid-19 infections reported among children.
