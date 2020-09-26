Karnataka: Controversial APMC, Land Reforms Bills passed amid din

The BJP government on Saturday stuck to its stand of freeing up agricultural trading, but it was forced to hit the brakes on its plans to double how much farmland a family can own.

Amid high drama, the BS Yediyurappa administration got the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

The Opposition Congress walked out while the Bills were passed.

The APMC Bill removes restrictions on the sale of agricultural produce, thereby allowing private individuals to set up trade markets where farmers can sell.“The government’s intention is that the farmer should not face any trouble. It is the farmer’s right to sell his produce wherever he wants based on the price he gets,” Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said, piloting the APMC Bill.

The Bill curtails the powers of local Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and private individuals can start agricultural trading - buying and selling - if they hold a permanent account number (PAN).

“We’re not closing down APMCs. The only power we’ve withdrawn from them is to issue notices,” Somashekhar said.

The Land Reforms Bill allows non-agriculturists to buy agricultural land and removes the income limit for purchase of land. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government would withdraw the proposed amendment to increase the ceiling on land holding from 10 units to 20 units for an individual without family or a family up to four people, and from 20 units to 40 units for large families above five people. Each unit of land is 5.4 acres.

Soon after the two Bills were passed, the Raitha-Dalita-Karmikara Ikya Horata forum called for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to be “gheraoed wherever he goes” and called his government “dictatorial and anti-poor.”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah cautioned the government that the APMC Bill would be a “death knell” for farmers.

“APMC is a body elected by farmers. What will be the job of the committees? If they can't give licences or take action, then no one will sell there. Even if we assume that the farmer will get a good price from the private sector, APMCs will have to be closed in a couple of years,” he said.

On the Land Reforms Bill, Siddaramaiah said the government's move stemmed from an ulterior motive to help housing societies and corporate bodies. "The government is acting under pressure from corporate lobbyists."