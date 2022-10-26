Karnataka: Cops open fire on murder suspect 

Police opened fire on Jabi (23), a murder suspect, when he attacked them during the spot 'mahazar' near Hotel Harsha The Fern on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

According to police, Jabi and two others -- Darshan and Karthik -- aged between 21 and 23 years, who had a criminal background, were arrested on charges of killing a person named Vijay (37) after stealing his gold chain.

The police team had taken Jabi to Sagar Road on the outskirts of the city to recover the weapon used to kill Vijay. Jabi had hidden the weapon there.

Jabi took the weapon and attacked police constable Roshan in a bid to escape from there.

Police Sub-Inspector Harish Patel then opened fire on the left leg of the suspect to protect himself.

The injured police constable Roshan and Jabi were taken to McCann Hospital in Shivamogga for treatment.

Police are on the hunt for another suspect.