Karnataka districts report 20 new Covid-19 cases

In all, 20 positive cases have been reported from Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Friday.

Hassan tested three positive cases, two female and a male. While a 24-year-old male had a travel history of Bengaluru, the other two are Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. With this, the total has gone up to 314. While 230 have been discharged, there are 83 active cases. One death was reported.

Mandya reported six new cases. This includes four male and two female. While three patients are Influenza-like Illness (ILI), two have a travel history of Bengaluru and Rajasthan. A one-year-old male baby has a contact history of P-10141. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 388. There are 54 active cases and 334 discharged.

Chamarajanagar reported the highest of 11 cases. With this, the total is 20 cases. While one patient was discharged, there are 19 active cases.

Out of 11 patients, there are seven male and four female. While two are ILI cases, two have a travel history of Tamil Nadu and Mysuru and one patient’s contact is under tracing.

Three patients have a contact history of P-9573, two patients with P-9574 and one with P-8311.