Karnataka: Farmers stop sugarcane-laden lorries; stage protest

Gayathri G R, Pandavapura (Mandya dist),
  • Jul 27 2020, 22:07 ist
Farmers and workers stop a sugarcane-laden lorry in Pandavapura, Mandya district, on Monday.

Alleging that the sugarcane coming under Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK), is being transported to other districts and states for crushing, the farmers stopped a sugarcane-laden lorry, and staged a protest here, on Monday.

They stopped the lorry on the Mysuru Road near PSSK factory. The protesters said, "The state government has given PSSK on lease to Nirani Sugars, which is all set to begin operations from August 11. All preparations are underway, and it is not right for the sugar factory owners of other districts and states to purchase the cane."

"We have already submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting him not to allow the sugarcane grown here to be transported to other places. The district administration should take stern measures," they demanded.

If no step is being taken, it would be inevitable to stop all the lorries plying with sugarcane and stage a protest, they warned.

