Karnataka govt to reconstruct demolished Mysuru temple: Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel promised that the Karnataka government would take steps towards reconstructing the temple, which had been demolished in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district, within the legal framework.

Speaking to media persons, in Davangere on Saturday, he said that the temple demolition issue would be discussed in the state committee meeting and executive committee meeting in Davangere.

Coming down heavily on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah's remark that BJP leaders are fake Hindus, he said, "BJP does not need to learn the lessons on Hindu religion from Congress party, which celebrated Jayanti, in the name of Tipu Sultan who had demolished temples in Karnataka when he was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore."

Besides, Siddaramaiah had attempted to divide the Lingayat community as Veerashaiva-Lingayat for political gains. So, there is no need to learn the lessons from an atheist.

When questioned on the rise in fuel prices, he said, "It is not something new or emerged after Modi became prime minister. Besides, Modi is planning to implement a law that would benefit the farming community."

