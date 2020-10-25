Karnataka has one tiger which needs to be sent to forest: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Retorting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comment on caveman jibe, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that “Another name for ‘huli’ is wild animal. Karnataka has one tiger, which needs to be sent to the forest, thereby protect the state.”

Speaking at the BJP district working committee meeting, he asked: "Who is better? Whether wild animal or a caveman?"

“The MLA who had divided society on the basis of religion, the voters chased him away from Varuna constituency. On one hand people chased the ‘wild animal’, while on other hand, people ensured the victory of the caveman by a margin of over 2 lakh votes,” he added. He said Siddaramaiah is in charge of the Congress in Sira constituency for the byelection while D K Shivakumar is in charge of RR Nagar constituency byelection.

“Huli (Huliya as Siddaramaiah fondly referred) is trying for the defeat of the Bande” (D K Shivakumar) and “bande is trying the defeat of huli.” The Congress is in a pathetic condition in Karnataka. There is a fight for leadership in the Congress,” he mocked.

“Owing to the infight between ‘Bande’ and ‘Huli’ there was violence in D J Halli in Bengaluru. Former Bengaluru mayor Sampathraj was the follower of D K Shivakumar while MLA Srinivasmurthy was the follower of Siddaramaiah. The investigation into the violence has revealed that to unseat Srinivasmurthy, Sampathraj joined hands with SDPI workers and engaged in riots,” said Kateel.

“We are from Gomathe Vamsha and do not go back on our promise. We have acted as per the promises given to 17 MLAs in the past. They have been elected as MLAs and given the ministerial berth as well. The Congress MLAs are dejected over the infight in the Congress. Sixteen MLAs from Congress are eager to join the BJP,” he added.

The central government will decide on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine. There is no need for anyone to inform on the distribution, he said.