Karnataka: Man gets 4 yrs jail in disproportionate assets case

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 01:12 ist

The Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati declared senior health inspector of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Shivalinga Kondaguli guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income and sentenced him to four years of simple imprisonment.

Judge B B Jakati also slapped a fine amount of Rs 1 crore on Shivalinga.

The Lokayukta police had registered a case under various sections of Prevention Of Corruption Act 1988 on February 15, 2013.

The court had also ordered Shivalinga to undergo a simple imprisonment of one year if he fails to pay the fine.

Lokayukta DySP Umesh G Shet had submitted the chargesheet in the court.

