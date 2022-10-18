Karnataka Police register third FIR against Murugha seer

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who is judicial custody in connection with a sexual abuse case, has been booked for violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Rural police registered a third FIR against the seer on Tuesday.

Following the complaint lodged by the District Child Welfare Committee, the police have registered a case against the seer, the then secretary Paramashivaiah, the hostel warden and the Madilu adoption centre manager.

In the complaint, the child welfare committee alleged that the mutt deliberately hid details about a five-year old girl and a 17-year old girl found on the premises of a hostel run by the mutt, and thus violated Section 32 of Juvenile Justice Act.

It may be mentioned here that the women & child development department had carried out counselling for all inmates of the girls' hostel after a sexual abuse case was registered against the seer. During the session, the officials came to know about a 17-year old orphan girl. However, the mutt had not shared information about the girl with the child welfare committee, which is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A girl aged around five years was also found on the premises of the mutt-run hostel on October 12. However, the child was not registered with the special adoption centre run by the mutt, something that is also a violation of the act.

Taking into account the aforementioned lapses, the child welfare committee lodged a complaint with rural police, leading to the registration of the FIR.