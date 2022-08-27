Karnataka: Pontiff, four others booked under POCSO

Mysuru police filed an FIR against a pontiff of a prominent mutt in the state under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls.

The police have booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

In all, FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the Swamy used to sexually abuse high school students as well as students of the mutt-run free hostel.

The two students reached Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

According to sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to concerned police in Chitradurga.