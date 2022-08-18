Karnataka PU college head charged with sexual harassment

Karnataka college head charged with sexual harassment

The police took college principal Mahadev Kuravattigoudar into custody for questioning on Thursday

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Aug 18 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 21:41 ist

The suburban police registered a first information report (FIR) against the founder of a private pre-university college in the district, here, on charges of sexually harassing girl students.

Basavaraj Yadavannavar, the founder of Vishweshwaraiah PU Science College in Jaynagar, in Dharwad district, was accused of harassment in a complaint that the female students had lodged with the local police.

In their complaint, the girls said that Yadavannavar visited their hostel late at night and used to trouble them. They alleged that he even took them to Goa, Dandeli and other tourist destinations, on the pretext of taking them to temples.

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, upon finding out about the harassment, barged into the college and angrily protested against Yadavannavar, demanding stern action against him, and other staff members involved in the incident.

They alleged that such incidents shamed their society, and all who sexually harassed women must be booked. They also demanded the police to provide security to the girls.

The police took college principal Mahadev Kuravattigoudar into custody for questioning on Thursday.

Karnataka
Sexual Harassment
India News

