Karnataka requests Centre to set up IIHC at Mysuru

Karnataka on Wednesday requested the Centre to set up proposed Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation (IIHC) at Mysuru.

With the Government of India announcing its plan to set up Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi requested the government to set up the institution at Mysuru.

Ravi, who met Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday, informed that there is sufficient land available for the proposed IIHC and the state government is ready to provide the necessary support for the institute.

"Mysuru is a central place for all heritage centres in south India and the city also offers an engaging and meaningful environment for heritage conservation for the future generation," he said in his memorandum.

He also said Karnataka is the most suitable place for such institution as the state has rich cultural history and has a large number of historically significant places attracting huge domestic and foreign tourists every year.