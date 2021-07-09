Karnataka State Eligibility Test exams on July 25

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has decided to conduct the examination on July 25.
The varsity had postponed the exams twice for April 11 and April 25 due to Covid-19.
The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.
More details are available at http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.
