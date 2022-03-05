Karnataka to hand over Harsha case to NIA: Shobha Karandlaje

Karnataka to hand over Harsha case to NIA: Shobha

She said over 23 youths belonging to Hindu religion were killed in various parts of the state so far

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:56 ist
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and MP Shobha Karandlaje. Credit: DH Photo

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and MP Shobha Karandlaje exuded confidence that the state government will hand over Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's murder case to National Investigation Agency.(NIA)

Speaking to media persons after meeting family members of Harsha, here on Saturday, she said the state government is also making necessary preparations in this regard. A case has to be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act so that it can be handed over to NIA. It will be done in a week, she hoped.

She said over 23 youths belonging to Hindu religion were killed in various parts of the state so far. So, there is a need to find out which organisation or country is funding these assailants. "We had seen video recordings of killings in Afghanistan and Taliban and Syria. But now we are seeing it in India."

This problem is not confined to Shivamogga alone. There are reports that some more Hindu youths have also been targeted for killing in Shivamogga. So, the case must be handed over to the National Investigation Agency as many organisations are behind the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha, she demanded.

Karnataka
shivamogga
Bajrang Dal
Shobha Karandlaje
NIA

