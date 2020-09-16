Karnataka to seek extra compensation from Centre: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday that the state government will seek additional compensation to the state from the Centre as Rs 395 crore released for flood relief works is insufficient.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, he stated that the state government has announced a total of 130 taluks as flood-hit zones and the list of flood-hit taluks has been sent to the Centre.

As the rains continued to lash in several parts of Karnataka including Kalaburagi, he will direct the officials for another round of survey on the extent of crop loss, the Minister added.

No cabinet expansion before Assembly session, he said as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is flying to New Delhi to lay the foundation stone for some works at Karnataka Bhavan.

"He will not hold discussions with the party top brass on the cabinet expansion. Inducting new faces and dropping some ministers from the cabinet is left to prerogative of the Chief Minister. Those who are responsible for the formation of the BJP government will definitely get the ministerial berth. The cabinet will not be expanded before the assembly session," Ashoka clarified.