Karnataka: Two held for highway robbery

Police have arrested two persons involved in extorting money from the vehicular riders on the pretext of accidents.

The accused are Zameer alias Mohammed Ghouse and Jameel, of Mysuru. They have been produced before the court, said SPK Parashuram.

The modus operandi of these accused is to follow a car and create fake accidents, threat the passengers on the vehicles and extort money from them.

The duo had recently waylaid a car on Mysuru- Bengaluru highway threatened them of causing an accident and demanded money for medical treatment. They extorted Rs 30,000 from them.

Based on the complaints lodged in Srirangapatna rural police station, the police formed a team and nabbed them on the highway on Sunday.

The duo confessed to the crime and informed of involved in such incidents in Mysore, Bengaluru and Mandya.

A motorbike, two mobile phones have been seized from them.