Karnataka: Two nabbed for hunting deer in Kalaburagi district

Two have been arrested on Wednesday for hunting a deer by using a country-made pistol near Sheribikanahalli of Chincholi taluk of the Kalaburagi district. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Shetty Pawar of Ainolli tanda and Chandra Lakshman Pawar of Dharmasagar. During interrogation, they revealed that this is their second hunting after the lockdown was enforced to break the chain of COVID-19.

Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan said a probe is being conducted on how the accused got the pistol.