Karnataka's first crocodile park comes up at Dandeli

Karnataka’s first ever and the country’s second crocodile park was commissioned here on Sunday.

MLA R V Deshpande inaugurated the Dandeli Crocodile Park near Dandelappa temple. The works for the Rs 3 crore project began in 2019 and concluded in June 2021. The project, jointly implemented by the Department of Tourism and the Public Works Department on the banks of River Kali, was delayed due to Covid-19.

The park has come up on two acre land across the river bank. It has various civic amenities and amusement facilities.

There are facilities for the tourists to have a glance of the crocodiles. The park has amusement facilities too

The lawn, sculptors of crocodiles, deer, giraffes, pergola facility with sitting arrangements and play equipment for children are the chief attractions. There are watchtowers to facilitate the visitors to have glimpses of the crocodiles. Three locations have been identified to watch crocodiles.

Entry for the park is free. However, a nominal entrance fee is likely to be charged for the watchtowers. The timing for the public is yet to be decided.

Watch latest videos by DH here: