Karwar man returns safely from Afghanistan

He was working in Kabul as a driver for three years for a company

DHNS
DHNS, Karwar ,
  • Aug 24 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 03:10 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A man from Karwar, who was working as a driver in Kabul, returned to his hometown safely on Tuesday.

Rajesh Paduvalkar, a resident of Sadashivgad in Karwar taluk, was working in Kabul as a driver for three years for a company which supplied food to the armed forces of the United States. As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Rajesh was under the care of the US Forces and he was sent to Qatar from Kabul by a flight. An IAF flight brought him from Qatar to New Delhi. Rajesh reached home on Tuesday.

“The US Army had informed about the worsening situation in Afghanistan on August 14. By that time the Taliban had occupied most of Afghanistan except Kabul. There were people from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Uganda working like me. Around 20,000 people had gathered as the airport to return home,” Rajesh told reporters.

Karnataka
Afghanistan
Kabul
Karwar

