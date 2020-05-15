Kenyan thanks Mysureans for help during lockdown

A Kenyan PhD student of the University of Mysore (UoM), has thanked Mysureans for their courtesy and help, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kenneth Munene Mbae said that his guide and professor, S Umesha, department of studies in Biotechnology, chauffeured him around for tests and other formalities to facilitate his travel back home.

“I am married, with a 13-year-old daughter. I am pursuing a PhD degree in Biotechnology, under the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship for African students. I am from the Department of Food Science, Meru University of Science and Technology, Meru, Kenya,” he said.

“India and Kenya have a long standing relationships and cooperation in commerce, education and healthcare. Many Kenyan businessmen, patients and students were stranded in India as international flights were stopped. The uncertainty on resumption of normalcy caused distress among many. When the High Commission of the Kenyan Republic announced plans of a repatriation flight, I was eager to return home, until the situation stabilises,” Mbae said.

“Among the requirements to board the flight, back home, was a COVID-19 free certificate. Owing to the hurried arrangement of the evacuation flight and the demand that the certificate be obtained within seven days prior to the flight, the task to secure the certificate from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, the only testing facility then, in Mysuru, seemed difficult. However, my research guide Umesha referred me to Dr M S Basavaraju, chief medical officer of UoM, who was extremely helpful,” he said.

Mbae said, “Dr Basavaraju liaised with the authorities concerned and I was directed to the district Hospital, for sampling. The sample was swiftly analysed alongside others and the report was ready in 24 hours. I was delighted to have a negative COVID status. I am indebted to the district administration and Health department of Mysuru for their efficiency.”

“In the absence of public transport and taxis Umesha chauffeured me in his private car, whenever I required to reach a specific destination, in pursuit of the COVID test. As I return home, I look forward to successfully undergoing the prescribed 14 days quarantine in Kenya, before meeting my family. Despite the setback caused by COVID outbreak, I hope to complete my PhD degree once the situation gets better,” he said.