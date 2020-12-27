Khader lashes out at Karnataka govt over night curfew confusion

MLA UT Khader lashed out at the state government for changing its decision three times within 48 hours on the imposition of night curfew in Karnataka and creating confusion among people.

Owing to pressure from bar and restaurant owners, the government withdrew its decision on night curfew aimed to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, Khader said at a press conference in Eden Club on Saturday.

"The government should also come out with clarity on the reopening of schools. Did the government conduct a study on loopholes while resuming classes for final-year degree students so that mistakes could be avoided while opening schools? The government has been insisting college managements offer both online and offline classes,” he said and questioned the logic behind such a decision.

Further, he urged the government to come out with guidelines to check the spread of a possible second wave of Covid-19. He advised the government to learn from its mistakes in the initial phases of coronavirus. "The government had spent crores of rupees to procure Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits which were later rejected."

Khader said the state government has not taken any steps to promote research on Covid-19 mutation yet. He stated that a new strain of the Covid-19 virus need not come from foreign countries alone, but can occur at any place. In spite of warnings on the new strain of the virus in the UK, no precautionary measures have been taken at international airports like Mangaluru, Khader said, adding that the deputy commissioner should monitor measures taken at the airport.

He urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to present a vaccination plan for the state. The government should explain whether the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the state to commence vaccination, the cost of vaccines and its maker, and the detailed distribution plans.

"Make public if the government has plans to distribute vaccine free for all,” Khader said.

He urged the government to re-introduce treatment for Covid-19 under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment only for ICU cases at present.