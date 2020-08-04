Kodagu reports 33 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka's Kodagu district continued to see a surge in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with the district administration recording 33 fresh coronavirus cases.

Among the 33 who were tested positive for the virus, 24 were tested by the RT-PCR method. The remaining were tested using rapid antigen kits, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

Fourteen persons among them have reported ILI symptoms. The remaining infected are either primary contacts of the already-infected persons or have an interdistrict travel history.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has risen to 546. Already 322 infected have recovered and they've been discharged from hospital. The total number of active cases in the district is 214.