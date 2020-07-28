Kodagu reports two new Covid-19 cases

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district on Tuesday morning.

According to DC Annies Kanmani Joy, the throat swab sample of a 30-year-old woman, the primary contact of an infected from Huluse in Kushalnagar, has tested positive.

The swab was tested using the RT-PCR method. While samples of another 40-year-old man with travel history from Mangaluru, suffering from the symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), hailing from Dechur in Madikeri, were tested positive using rapid antigen kit.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The total Covid-19 cases in the district have risen to 356. With the fresh cases, one more containment zone has been notified at Dechur in Madikeri. The total discharges in the district are 266 and 84 are undergoing treatment.

While containment zoneS -- near rotary hall in Dandinpet, near Kusumastores in Dandinpet, Gaddige in Madikeri, Gundurao Badavane in Shanivarasanthe, HCPura in Gonikoppa, ITI Junction in Madikeri, Janata Colony in Kushalnagar, Karadigodu in Madikeri, Kodagarahalli Koorghally estate, Kudlur in Somwarpet, near Ravi Press Mill in Mahadevpet, Madappa Colony in Nellihudikeri, Mugatageri Hudikeri Road in Ponnampet, Ranipet in Madikeri, Rasalpura in Bettageri, H S Road in Old Siddapura, M G Road in Siddapura, Thalatmane in Madikeri and Thorenur in front of GP office -- have been denotified by the district administration after no fresh cases were recorded.