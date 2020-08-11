Kodagu secures 18th place in SSLC results

Kodagu district stood at the 18th position in the state in the SSLC examination results announced on Monday.

The district has shown a lot of improvement as it was in the 22nd position last year.

This year, a total of 7,164 students took SSLC exams in 27 exam centres in the district. Among them, 74 candidates were from Covid-19 containment zones.

Jagath Poovaiah of Fathima Convent in Kushalnagar has emerged as the district topper while scoring 620 out of 625 marks.

Gana, a student of Sandeepani School in Somwarpet, has scored 618 marks and is the second topper from the district. She has scored 122 marks in first language Kannada, 97 in English and 100 each in Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

Gana said she expected more marks. The Covid-19 lockdown came as a blessing in disguise. She devoted five to six hours everyday for her studies. She aspires to be an IAS officer in the future.

Other toppers

Vijaya M D from Morarji Desai Residential School and K S Anusha from Lions School, Gonikoppa, have secured 617 marks each and share the third place in the district.

H K Rahul from Vishwamanava Kuvempu High School of Chowdlu village has secured 607 marks.

OLV English Medium School student N K Shravani has secured 605 marks.

Government High School in Mayamudi has secured 100% results. The students have excelled in the examinations, despite the pandemic. Most of the students in the school are from economically backward families and therefore, their achievement is worth a praise, Headteacher Vani Nachappa said.

Other schools which have registered 100% results are: Morarji Desai Residential School in Basavanahalli, Cauvery School and Pragathi School in Virajpet, St Annamma High School and Bright School in Virajpet, Sandeepani English Medium School and Vishwamanava Kuvempu English Medium School in Somwarpet and Shantinikethana School, Kodagarahalli.