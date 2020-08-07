Kodagu sees 10 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 620

The Kodagu district in Karnataka reported ten fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday morning, taking the tally to 620. Among the fresh cases, eight infected were suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI), said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

A total of 382 infected have recovered and they've been discharged from hospital while 229 infected are undergoing treatment at the hospital and in Covid Care Centres.

Following the surge in fresh Covid-19 cases, eight more containment zones have been notified by the district administration—Karaguru in Virajpet, quarters near Chaingate in Madikeri, Kunda Road in Ponnampet, T R Road in Ponnampet, Koynad in Sampaje, Above Kuppu and Sons shop near LIC office in Madikeri, first block Vijaynagar and Dundalli.

On the other hand, four containment zones near G T School behind Omkareshwara Temple, postal quarters in Madikeri, Mayura Complex in B M Road in Suntikoppa and Yemmemadu in Napoklu have been denotified after no fresh cases were reported.