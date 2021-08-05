Kodava now optional language in K'taka degree colleges

Kodava now optional language in Karnataka degree colleges

MA in Kodava language will also be introduced

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 03:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 03:13 ist
Mangalore University will introduce Kodava as an optional language for undergraduate (degree) programmes.

The Academic Council gave its nod for introducing Kodava as an optional language for degree classes in the colleges affiliated to the University. MA in Kodava language will also be introduced.

The regulations have been prepared. Once it is finalised, it will be placed before the Syndicate and Academic Council for approval, Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said. The Academic Council also approved the syllabus for the undergraduate programmes.

Karnataka Kodava Sahithya Academy president Dr Parvathi Appayya, who is also the Academic Council member, said that an expert committee has already prepared the syllabus. The textbooks will be printed by Prasaranga of Mangalore University.  

