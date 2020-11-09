Kodi, Idya beaches to be developed for Blue Flag certification

Soon after getting the Blue Flag certification for the Padubidri beach, it is likely that the Kodi beach in Kundapura too will get the certification shortly. The Union government has now come forward to adopt three more beaches in the coastal districts for development.

Under sea shore cleanliness programme of the Union government, Kodi in Kundapura, Idya in Surathkal and Gokarna beach in Uttara Kannada have been selected.

The Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), that works under the department of Ecology and Environment has been entrusted with the responsibility of cleaning the beaches. The government wants these three beaches to get Blue flag certification under second phase.

As a prelude to it, the Centre has sanctioned money for cleanliness and maintenance of these beaches. Two staffers have been deployed to these beaches for cleanliness and maintenance. The deployed staff have to create awareness on maintaining cleanliness on the sea shore among the tourists and public, along with keeping the beach clean. Further, they have to give priority for greenery in the surrounding areas.

Dr Y K Dinesh, Regional Director department of Environment, said: “For the first six months beaches will be maintained by the Forest and Environment department. When the beaches are on the verge of getting selected for the Blue Flag notification, both Centre and the State governments will release funds for its development. The beaches will be developed on a par with international standards.”

Already, preparations for beach adoption has been finalised. In the second phase of the Blue Flag recognition, five beaches — Idya in Surathkal, Tannirbhavi, Kodi in Kundapura, Bailur in Murdeshwara and Karwar beaches have been listed for the Blue Flag recognition.

Recommendations have already been sent to the Union government. Tenders will be floated for the development of these beaches, Dr Dinesh added.

Udupi DC G Jagadeesha said the district administration is striving for the Blue Flag recognition for all the beaches in Udupi district. The Blue Flag recognition helps in the comprehensive development of the beaches.