Koppal man tests negative for coronavirus

The man from Gangavathi landed in Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia on February 29

Angadi Jagadish
Angadi Jagadish, DHNS, Koppal,
  • Mar 21 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 16:53 ist
Medics outside an isolation ward of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Laboratory test results of throat swab and blood samples of a person in isolation ward at Koppal district in Karnataka tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The man from Gangavathi landed in Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia on February 29. He visited Raichur, Lingasgur and Bagalkot. He developed cough and fever on March 13, following which he was hospitalised and kept at isolation ward. His throat swab and blood samples were sent for a report.

According to deputy commissioner Sunil Kumar, the district administration has advised home quarantine for 39 people, while 40 others have been under observation. About 19 of them have completed 14 days, while another one 28 days.

