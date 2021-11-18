KRV members stage ‘shoe polish’ protest in Udupi

Members of district unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), led by its president Ansar Ahmed, staged a ‘shoe polish’ protest in front of district government hospital here, on Wednesday.
The protesters were demanding immediate payment of salaries of staff at dialysis unit in the hospital.
The activists launched the protest by polishing shoes of people and condemned government for not paying salaries of 11 staff for past five months. This delay in payment of salaries had caused many inconveniences to the staff and the patients fear that the dialysis centre will be shutdown soon.
Ahmed, addressing the protesters, said the poor patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD) are running from pillar to post as most dialysis machines in Udupi and Kundapur are dysfunctional.
“If the government and district administration ignore the symbolic protest, we will intensify our agitation,” he warned.
