KSOU contract workers seek better benefits as part of silver jubilee celebrations

Contract workers of the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) have urged the authorities concerned for better benefits, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations, this year.

It has to be noted that the KSOU was established in May, 1996, and just completed 25 years. Earlier, the University of Mysore (UoM) had the Institute of Correspondence Course and Continuing Education (ICC & CE) to offer distant education. The ICC and CE was bifurcated on its then campus to form the KSOU.

It has to be recalled that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had de-recognised the courses offered by the KSOU from the academic year 2013-14, for some violations. However, the UGC granted permission to offer courses from the academic year 2018-19.

As per the decision of the state government, taken on December 17, 2019, the KSOU is the sole university in Karnataka to offer courses through distance mode. Since then, the KSOU is receiving good enrollment. Besides offering courses, the KSOU is involved in social activities. Its new building at Mandakalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru, is serving as a Covid Care Centre since last June.

The KSOU has also chipped in to provide medical equipment to the district administration and Covid needs like masks and sanitisers and also groceries to needy people.

B Ganesh, a writer and also a contract employee of the KSOU, said, Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar had recently announced that the family members of the contract employees of KSOU Shivashankar and Santhosh, who succumbed to Covid, would be offered jobs. “The KSOU should offer more benefits to its contract employees, who serve the university for lesser salaries and benefits,” he said.