KSOU likely to start BSW, MSW, MCA courses

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is likely to introduce new courses BSW, MSW, MCA during the academic year. Recognition has been sought for these courses from the University Grants Commission (UGC), said Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar.

“We are confident of getting the recognition and these three courses are likely to be commenced from this admission cycle 2022-23,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

With the UGC giving the nod for students to study for two full-time academic programmes simultaneously to avail dual degree, the KSOU will also introduce the dual degree programmes. Under the dual degree programme, students can study for two courses in the undergraduate or postgraduate programmes together, either online or offline. The courses can be from varying streams and from different universities. For instance, a student can get himself or herself admitted for a degree from an open university while undergoing her/his studies in a conventional university or take up dual degree programmes from conventional university also.

The dual degree programmes are being introduced by the UGC to help students as well as increase the gross enrollment ratio in higher education by 2035 to 50 per cent from 26.5 per cent in the country, said Prof S Vidyashankar.

The KSOU is providing students quality education by incorporating modern tools for taking distance education closer to the students.

The VC said KSOU admissions have gone online and there is complete transparency in the admissions besides payment of fees. The marks cards are also digitised. Even the results will be announced online through WhatsApp and digital evaluation of answerscripts are being taken up.

The regional centres are being strengthened to facilitate students make use of the facilities and take up open and distance learning (ODL). With KSOU having exclusive right to start courses under ODL mode, the university is hoping to reach out to a large number of students.

Prof Vidyashankar said that 1,280 admissions had been done at the KSOU’s Mangaluru Regional Centre last year in the July cycle of admission while it was 586 students in the January cycle of admission. This year, the target set for the centre is 5,000.

Fee concession for auto, cab drivers kids

The Karnataka State Open University has introduced fee concession for children of auto and cab drivers. A 30 per cent fee concession has been announced.

Further, there is a 15 per cent concession in fee for those students who wish to avail e-learning materials. The admission is free for those students who have lost their parents to Covid-19.

Own building soon

KSOU Vice Chancellor Prof Vidyashankar said that the regional centre in Mangaluru will have its own building at Nantoor once the land is allotted. At present, it is functioning from a rented building.