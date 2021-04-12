KSRTC employee consumes poison at bus stand

With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.
The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.
Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.
He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.
A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket
In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories
Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push
Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success
Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA
This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19
Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'
Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night