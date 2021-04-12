KSRTC employee consumes poison at bus stand

KSRTC employee consumes poison at bus stand

RTC employees' strike entered its sixth day today

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 18:40 ist
Several buses stationed during the indefinite strike called by RTC workers, at Satellite Bus stand, Mysore Road in Bengaluru. DH Photo/Pushkar V

With the KSRTC workers intensifying the protest seeking implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations, an employee attempted suicide by consuming poison at the bus depot in Hassan, on Monday.

The person was Palaksha, 40, vice president of Hassan-Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Employees Cooperative Society.

Seeking justice for the protesting KSRTC employees, Palaksha alleged that the government is harassing them by issuing transfers and also by filing FIR against the protesters. The government has turned blind over the issue, he alleged.

He has been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KSRTC
Strike
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 