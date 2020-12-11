KSRTC reintroduces fare concession for elderly

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Dec 11 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 00:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reintroduced concessions given to senior citizens on bus pass and fares from Thursday.

The corporation had withdrawn the travel concessions to senior citizens following the coronavirus outbreak in March.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad on Thursday issued a circular to the divisional managers to reintroduce the 25% concession given to senior citizens on bus tickets with immediate effect.

The decision was made following the request by the senior citizens, Kalasad said.

The circular also mandates the officials to display the signboards at bus stands suggesting the elderly aged 65 and above to travel only if it is necessary, in view of pandemic.

