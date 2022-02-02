Kudalasangama Peeth will return Murugesh Nirani's donations: Seer

Expressing displeasure over the repeated Facebook posts on the donations made by minister Murugesh Nirani to Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth, seer Basava Jaya Mruthynjaya has offered to return the donations made by the minister.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the seer said some unidentified persons have mentioned in FB posts about the donations made to the Peeth by Nirani. The posts have caused immense pain to me and the Panchamasali community. Based on the unanimous decision of the community leaders, I have decided to return the donations made by Nirani.”

“A few people keep saying that the Peeth is indebted to Nirani. I am hurt by such statements and posts in social media. Let Nirani clarify on the offerings/donations made by him. we will return everything,” the seer said.

“The community has been campaigning for 2A Category and Central OBC quota for the past one year. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised to address our demands before the budget. He should keep his words,” the seer said.

