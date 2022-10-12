Kumbha Mela to start at Triveni Sangama in Karnataka's K R Pet on October 13

Mandya district administration, under the guidance of seers of major religious institutions of the region, has made all arrangements for the second four-day Male Mahadeshwara Maha Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama, Ambigarahalli, in K R Pet taluk of the district from October 13 to 16.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the valedictory event on October 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will deliver the valedictory address.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will lower the flag of the event.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Wednesday, seer of Chandravana Ashrama and Bebi Mutt Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swami said that most of the triveni sangamas, including Tirumakudalu at T Narsipur, are a confluence of two rivers, with an addition of an invisible or mythic river, but the triveni sangama at Ambigarahalli is a confluence of three physical rivers -- Kaveri, Lakshmana Theertha and Hemavathi.

“While it is also a confluence of three villages Pura, Sangapura and Ambigarahalli, three sages Male Mahadeshwara, Sangameshwara and Swatantra Siddalingeshwara had visited and stayed here for some time,” he added.

Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda said that a new temple has been constructed for Male Mahadeshwara at Triveni Sangama and it will be opened on Thursday morning.

“Three jyothi rathas of the mela will be welcomed at K R Pet town, along with 112 cultural troupes from both Karnataka and other states. Mandya and Hassan In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah and Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar will be present,” he said.

Gopalaiah said that the idol of Male Mahadeshwara will be installed in the temple on Friday, besides offering of puja to the jyothis and bagina to River Kaveri.

“Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will inaugurate the mela, in the presence of seers such as Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Mukthidananda Swami, Shivananda Puri Swami, Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swami and Shanthamallikarjuna Swami. Union Social Justice Minister A Narayana Swamy will be present. Gangarathi, on the lines of Varanasi, will be performed, besides a laser show, in the evening,” he said.

The seers will take part in a religious conference, ‘Dharmika Sabhe’, on Saturday at 11 am. Puja will be offered to Male Mahadeshwara, Sangameshwara and Swatantra Siddalingeshwara, besides Gangarathi and laser show.

Poornahuthi of the mela and offering of water from kalashas will be held on Sunday morning. Holy bathing, ‘Punya Snana’, will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

The first mela was held in 2013 and the second was scheduled for 2016, once in three years. However, it could not be held over the past nine years, due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.