Langur ‘participates’ in man’s final rites in Karnataka

A video of Hanuman langur participating in a senior citizen’s final rites has gone viral in Kampli.

According to family members, Vishwanath Raju (70), a farmer in Sannapur village in Kampli taluk passed away on June 30 due to age-related ailments. While the family members were mourning his death, a langur arrived at the home and lifted the cloth that covered the body of Vishwanath. The langur placed its head on the body for a few minutes and left the place on its own.

What perplexed the relatives further was that on the ninth day of the final rituals of Vishwanath, the same langur came to the banks of the Tungabadra river near Kampli and sat on the lap of the priest till the completion of rituals. It left after receiving ‘offerings’ from the ritual performer, without harming any.

Speaking to DH, Vishwanath's relative Venkateshraju said Vishwanath was just a small-time farmer and had no connection with monkeys or langurs. “We are astonished when the monkey participated in the final rituals of my relative,” he said.