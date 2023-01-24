Leopard attack: Forest department proposes curfew in 21 villages

Leopard attack: Curfew proposed in 21 K'taka villages

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 24 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 02:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Following four deaths due to leopard attacks in less than three months, the Forest Department officials have made an appeal to Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra to impose curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in 21 villages of T Narsipur taluk where they have taken up intensive operations to trap the leopards.

Curfew is supposed to ensure that the villagers do not come out during night time, said M Malathi Priya, chief conservator of Forest.

She said that they have proposed to impose curfew in Kannayakanahalli, Horalalli, S Kebbehundi where deaths occurred due to leopard attacks and other villages like Jagajeevanagrama, Chikka Lakshmipura, Thammadipura, Naragyaathanahalli, Sosale, Kebbe, Kolaththur, Seegavaadipura, S Doddapura, Kempanapura, Ramegowdanapura, Konagalli, Chidravalli, Mudukanapura, Halavaara, Doddabaagilu, Hasuvatti, Chitagaiahna Koppalu. 

Malathi Priya said that 13 special teams, with 90 personnel, including those from Special Tiger Protection Force from Bandipur, have taken up special operations to trace the leopards. As many as 74 trap cameras have been installed and 18 cages have been placed.

Assistant conservator of forests Lakshmikanth said that they have installed 20 trap cameras, a cage which resembles a cowshed and another cage at Horalahalli, where 11-year-old Jayanth was killed on Saturday night.

They have placed two cages and another 20 trap cameras at Kannaayakanahalli where 60-year-old Siddamma was killed on Thursday night.

He explained, “We have procured trap cameras from all neighbourhood forest areas, including Bandipur, Nagarahole, Biligiri Ranga Tiger reserve and Kodagu. We have found only pug marks of leopards at two places, close to the two villages, where there were two deaths due to leopard attacks last week. But, they have not been found on any trap camera.”

He said, “The leopards are hiding in eucalyptus plantations, sugarcane fields and bushes. We are searching both day and night.”

Earlier, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 while another 22-year-old Manjunath was killed at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy Hill, on October 31. 

The forest officials have rescued 33 leopards in the Mysuru division since April 2022, including 12 in T Narsipur taluk, so far.

