A leopard attacked a girl, who was playing in front of her house, at Theredakuppa village in Kunigal taluk on Thursday.

Police said Rekha (5), daughter of Nagaraju, is the victim of the leopard attack.

She was spared from getting further injured when her neighbours heard her cries for help.

In the melee, the big cat escaped. Rekha, who was seriously hurt, was admitted to the general hospital and later shifted to Nimhans in Bengaluru, police added.