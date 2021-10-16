Leopard caught in snare rescued near Mangaluru

Leopard caught in snare rescued near Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Oct 16 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 21:51 ist
The leopard that was caught in a snare was rescued at Kuthyadi. Credit: Special Arrangement

 A leopard trapped in a snare, placed for catching wild boars, was released at Kuthyadi in Iruvail on Saturday.

On noticing the leopard struggling in a snare in a bush near a quarry, the local residents informed forest department officials. Veterinarian from Pilikula Biological Park Dr Yashaswi tranquilised the leopard. The leopard was shifted to a cage before being released into the forest.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

leopard
Karnataka
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 