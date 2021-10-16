Leopard caught in snare rescued near Mangaluru

A leopard trapped in a snare, placed for catching wild boars, was released at Kuthyadi in Iruvail on Saturday.
On noticing the leopard struggling in a snare in a bush near a quarry, the local residents informed forest department officials. Veterinarian from Pilikula Biological Park Dr Yashaswi tranquilised the leopard. The leopard was shifted to a cage before being released into the forest.
