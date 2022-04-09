Leopard cub found dead in snare

A leopard cub died after it walked into a snare, believed to have been laid by the poachers to trap wild animals, in the forest area close to the National Highway-69 near Masukalmakki in the taluk on Saturday.
A carcass of a one-year-old female cub was found in a snare. The carcass has been kept at Kasarkode nursery. Veterinary doctors from Dandeli will conduct a post-mortem on the cub on Sunday. No case has been lodged in this connection, the forest department sources told DH.
Kageri spots leopard
Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri spotted a leopard while going to his native Kageri from Sirsi. His driver Kiran took a snap of the leopard found resting at a field near Negaar Cross. The picture of the big cat has gone viral on social media platforms.
