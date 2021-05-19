Light music, humour destress Covid patients

Light music, humour destress Covid patients

Ballenahalli Manjunath
Ballenahalli Manjunath, K R Pet (Mandya dist),
  • May 19 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:20 ist
Covid patients enjoy light music at Kittur Rani Chennamma Hostel in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday. DH Photo

In an effort to destress Covid positive patients, the taluk administration had organised a light music programme, at the BCM Hostel of Hosaholalu in KR Pet town, Mandya district, on Tuesday evening.

Singer Ravi Shivakumar, along with the musicians of Ragaranjini troupe, presented melodious songs and had a humour interaction, bringing cheers among the patients. Sub-inspector Byatarayagowda of the town police station also rendered a few songs like ‘Olithu maadu manusha...’ and entertained the patients.

For a while, the people forgot that they were Covid infected patients and enjoyed the moments, responding to the humour talk. Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy said that by watching the people feeling happy, by listening to songs and humour, we feel that it was worth organising such a programme.

The music event was organised as per the advise of District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda. This will help them to build self-confidence and recover soon, he said. The video of the programme is shared on the social media and has drawn appreciation from the public.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID
patients
Music
KR Pet

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 