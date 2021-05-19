Light music, humour destress Covid patients

In an effort to destress Covid positive patients, the taluk administration had organised a light music programme, at the BCM Hostel of Hosaholalu in KR Pet town, Mandya district, on Tuesday evening.

Singer Ravi Shivakumar, along with the musicians of Ragaranjini troupe, presented melodious songs and had a humour interaction, bringing cheers among the patients. Sub-inspector Byatarayagowda of the town police station also rendered a few songs like ‘Olithu maadu manusha...’ and entertained the patients.

For a while, the people forgot that they were Covid infected patients and enjoyed the moments, responding to the humour talk. Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy said that by watching the people feeling happy, by listening to songs and humour, we feel that it was worth organising such a programme.

The music event was organised as per the advise of District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda. This will help them to build self-confidence and recover soon, he said. The video of the programme is shared on the social media and has drawn appreciation from the public.