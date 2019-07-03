LPG tanker overturns on NH-66, none hurt

Fear gripped residents when an LPG bullet tanker overturned near Balaipade in Udyavara in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and blocked traffic on one side of NH-66 till Katapady as a precautionary measure. Bullet tanker driver Ayivuddin survived the accident with minor injuries. The driver lost control of the tanker when he attempted to take a U-turn near Balaipade.

The fire brigade personnel said that the LPG tanker speeding towards Karwar stopped at a petrol bunk for refuelling.

After covering some distance, the driver realised that he had left behind his debit card at the petrol bunk. He suddenly took a U-turn in Balaipade to return to the petrol bunk and get his ATM card. But the tanker toppled.

Sources at Udupi town police station said there was no leakage from the tanker. As a precautionary measure, police decided to stop traffic on one side of the highway.

District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar H M said they did not detect any leakage at 5.45 am. The tanker was thoroughly inspected and declared safe without leakage in any part.

As there were electricity lines in the vicinity, Mescom officials disconnected the power supply for a few hours.

Kumar said the owner of a restaurant was asked to close his hotel. The hotel owner immediately complied. Police and the fire personnel lifted the tanker at around 11 am.