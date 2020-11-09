M M Hill temple prasada gets FSSAI licence

M M Hill temple prasada gets FSSAI licence

DHNS
Chamarajanagar,
  Nov 09 2020
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 22:51 ist

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued food licence for laddus and other prasada, prepared at Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

M M Hill Development Authority had applied for the licence six months ago.  Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said, “With FSSAI issuing the license, all food safety measures and quality standards will be followed at all stages, from preparation to distribution.”

Laddu price up

Meanwhile, the authority has increased the price of laddus by Rs 5 per piece, from November 8. Each laddu, weighing 100 gm, was sold at Rs 20. Now, it costs Rs 25. The decision to increase the price was taken to balance the production cost. 

According to the authority, the laddu price was increased after seeking permission from District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar. 

