Madara Chennaiah seer to fly to Ayodhya 

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Aug 03 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 22:00 ist
Madara Chennaiah seer. Credit: DH Photo

Madara Chennaiah Gurupeetha Seer Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah has been invited for Sri Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony slated to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. 

Sri Ram Janmabhumi Teerthakshetra Trust General Secretary Champath Roy has invited the seer. 

The seer would fly to Lucknow from Bengaluru on Tuesday at 4:00 pm. He would reach Ayodhya by road. 

Reacting to it, the seer said he would participate in Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony. "I am happy that I am representing Chitradurga. Ram Mandir trust members invited me through phone call. "

Ayodhya
Ram Temple
Karnataka
Chitradurga

