Madara Chennaiah seer to fly to Ayodhya 

Madara Chennaiah Gurupeetha Seer Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah has been invited for Sri Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony slated to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Sri Ram Janmabhumi Teerthakshetra Trust General Secretary Champath Roy has invited the seer.
The seer would fly to Lucknow from Bengaluru on Tuesday at 4:00 pm. He would reach Ayodhya by road.
Reacting to it, the seer said he would participate in Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony. "I am happy that I am representing Chitradurga. Ram Mandir trust members invited me through phone call. "
