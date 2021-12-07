Mahesh Joshi favours Mandya for Sammelana

Kannada Shaitya Parishat President Mahesh Joshi favoured Mandya for the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

The 86th Sammelana is scheduled to be held in Haveri.

Joshi was addressing in a programme organised to honour newly elected Mandya district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Ravi Kumar Chamalapura at Kalamandira, here.

He said, "Two Sammelanas were held in Mandya in 1971 and 1994."

Professor M Krishnegowda and others were present.