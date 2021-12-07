Mahesh Joshi favours Mandya for Sammelana

The 86th Sammelana is scheduled to be held in Haveri

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Dec 07 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 04:42 ist
Kannada Shaitya Parishat President Mahesh Joshi favoured Mandya for the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. Credit: DH Photo

Joshi was addressing in a programme organised to honour newly elected Mandya district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Ravi Kumar Chamalapura at Kalamandira, here.

He said, "Two Sammelanas were held in Mandya in 1971 and 1994."

Professor M Krishnegowda and others were present.

Mahesh Joshi
Karnataka
mandya district

