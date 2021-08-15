Mahila Congress members gherao Shashikala Jolle

The members of Mahila Congress and various women's organisations on Sunday gheraoed Muzrai and Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle in a bid to prevent her from hoisting flag at the Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University in the city.

The Congress party has accused the minister of taking bribe in procurement of eggs meant for anganwadi children.

The agitating Mahila Congress members barged to the stage and shouted slogans saying the tainted minister should not hoist the flag. The police personnel stopped the protesters and detained them.

Meanwhile, Jolle during her Independence Day address said that she'd committed no wrong and that it was the conspiracy of vested interests to malign her name. "I won't succumb to pressure tactic. I am clean and ready for any probe," the minister said.

Further she recited Shivasharane Akkamahadevi's vachana 'Bettada Melondu Maneya Maadi...' saying criticism, censure common in public life and that she would face it with courage.