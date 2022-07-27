Make provision for eggs for classes 9, 10 in midday meals: Study

The impact assessment study on providing supplementary nutrition under the midday meal scheme in Yadgir and Gadag districts has found that in the higher classes (9-10), it is difficult to exclude them from providing eggs.

Hence, a provision should be made for them also to get egg supplementation.

The Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University conducted the study on the nutritional status of children in the age group of 6 to 14 years (classes 1 to 8) in the control district (Gadag) and to assess the value additions by the new intervention of egg/banana in the intervention district (Yadgir).

Using a random cluster sampling technique, 30 schools were selected in each district.

According to the study report, the mean weight and body mass index gains in the intervention district Yadgir is more compared to control district Gadag, showing an encouraging outcome of the additional intervention of eggs/banana.

It also highlighted the need to continue for at least another one term and reassess the gains after a total of at least 100 eggs each year and three eggs per week for 40 weeks over one year.

Washing hands with soap and water needs to be ensured. Storage of rations, vegetables properly, kitchen hygiene and annual health checkup of cooks and others working in the kitchen were required for minimizing transmission of infections, the report said.

A few schools lack safe water supply and cooking staff are fetching water from outside, the report pointed out.

The school and its surroundings should be kept clean. Cooking staff and students are being engaged for classroom cleaning informally, but that needs to be regularised, the study said.

Poor infrastructure like lack of compound walls, gates and security is hindering gardening even if there is space and water supply.

The supply of IFA fortified rice has improved and there could be a need for assessing the impact of the same on nutritional anaemia among school children in both districts, it said.

The report recommended providing vegetables as per the rules and the students should be counselled to consume the same. The consumption must be monitored, the report said.

One school in Gadag has set an example by asking each child to observe the child sitting next to ensure vegetable consumption. The same system may be popularised, the study said.

The responsibility of monitoring the scheme should be fixed on taluk-level officers like block education officers and subject inspectors.

The fear among some administrators that the mid-day meal scheme affects academic activities needs to be addressed.

Schools should monitor nutritional status twice a year through trained students and teachers, the report added.