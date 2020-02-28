M M Hill Temple earns Rs 3.5 cr during Shivaratri

Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple earns Rs 3.5 crore during Shivaratri

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2020, 14:03pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 14:03pm ist
Male Mahadeshwara Temple. (DH Photo)

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple at Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district has earned a revenue of more than Rs 3.5 crore, during the Maha Shivaratri Jatra, that was celebrated with religious fervour on February 21, 2020.

The five-day mahotsav that was celebrated from February 20 to 25, drew lakhs of devotees from across the state. According to the Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, the revenue earned during the six-day jatra was Rs 3.54 crore. This includes collection from various services (sevas), parking fee and special entrance fee.

However, this does not include the collection from the offering boxes (hundi). The hundi collection will be held today, according to sources.

The last year's collection (2019) was Rs 2.57 crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chamarajanagar
Maha Shivaratri
hanur
Male Mahadeshwara Hills
Comments (+)
 