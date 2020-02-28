Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple earns Rs 3.5 crore during Shivaratri

The Male Mahadeshwara Hills Temple at Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district has earned a revenue of more than Rs 3.5 crore, during the Maha Shivaratri Jatra, that was celebrated with religious fervour on February 21, 2020.

The five-day mahotsav that was celebrated from February 20 to 25, drew lakhs of devotees from across the state. According to the Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, the revenue earned during the six-day jatra was Rs 3.54 crore. This includes collection from various services (sevas), parking fee and special entrance fee.

However, this does not include the collection from the offering boxes (hundi). The hundi collection will be held today, according to sources.

The last year's collection (2019) was Rs 2.57 crore.