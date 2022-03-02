Man arrested for entering masjid with knife

The incident took place at Muhiyuddin Kendra Jumma Masjid late Tuesday

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 12:37 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The Bantwal police arrested a man who had illegally entered a mosque with a knife, at Mithabail in B Mooda village of Bantwal taluk.

According to Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the suspect was identified as Babu Poojary (60). He is alleged to have entered the premises of Muhiyuddin Kendra Jumma Masjid late Tuesday and enquired about the maulvi of the masjid.

When Abdul Salam (48), the complainant, sought to know why he was searching for the moulvi, the latter reportedly told him that he had come to murder him. A knife was found in the two-wheeler that the suspect was riding. The police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

The complainant has sought increased security for the mosque premises.

